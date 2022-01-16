Rudkin: Work is not freedom

For as long as I can remember I have been captivated by the literature and movies of the Holocaust. My grandmother first introduced me to this awful, shameful part of world history by encouraging me to read, The Hiding Place. This true story is about one woman (and her family) who were not of Jewish descent but were Christians. They were simple clock makers but they began hiding their Jewish friends and neighbors from the Nazi’s who were determined to extinguish the Jewish race.

The ten Boom family was betrayed and arrested by the Nazis and imprisoned for the crime of hiding Jews. Only one daughter lived to tell the whole story. My heart races every time I read it.

A few nights ago we watched Schindler’s List for the third or fourth time. Again, the horror of what occurred during that period of history was facilitated by lies, power hungry reasoning... evil set loose.

One of the most notoriously wicked prison camps was Auschwitz located in Poland. It was referred to as a “concentration camp” but there, behind high barbed wire fences, 1.1 million men, women, and children were gassed to death.

The cruelty (and the lies) began at the gate through which the men, women and children entered. High above their heads in huge iron letters read the words, Arbeit Macht Frei. It says, “work makes free.”

The Nazi leadership were masters of lies and manipulation. Those simple words were designed to give the men and women hope that if they were obedient and if they worked hard, they would be set free one day.

Instead, the horror, the sadistic suffering, the death experienced behind those words are sickening beyond comprehension.

Promises made, promises broken in the most appalling ways man could concoct.

Those three words, work makes free, haunts me.

I believe work, good honest hard work is beneficial and healthy for us. I believe that work (and raising a family falls in this category) is valuable for our self worth and sense of purpose in the world.

However, the lie so blatantly flung over their heads was that, if you work you will one day be free, bothers me. First in it’s obvious intent to deceive and control millions of people.

Secondly, this is also a spiritual lie for us today.

There is false hope in this idea that if I am good enough and work hard enough I can somehow win the affection of God. That maybe if I can muster up enough holiness God will (maybe reluctantly) be convinced to extend me his favor.

From what I understand... the God whom I believe, invites us into a relationship. He is a good father who lets us make our own decisions but also constantly pursues us with the offer of unconditional love.

We don’t have to work harder to earn his love and his grace (for all the stupid stuff we do and think) to experience freedom. We simply have to accept his gift.

Trying to be a nice person, trying to do more good things than bad things, brokering a deal with God to win his attention is bondage and death.

Work does not free us but love is the great liberator.

