Rudkin: Year in review

What a week!

Subzero temperatures (one day the temperature fell 40 degrees in less than 30 minutes), two power outages totaling 8 hours, frozen water lines, ceaseless and furious winds. This past week, my husband’s weather station recorded a gust of wind racing down our valley at 97.1 mph! “Holy Toledo!” Tom texted our kids.

We are not certain which of these natural forces, the freezing or the bluster, has beaten one of our oldest and largest evergreens to the breaking point. But she is splitting and splintering. So along with picking up a plumber’s pipe wrench my husband has become a tree surgeon (arborist) with a chainsaw. I hope the old girl survives.

I want to leave this last week in the past. We are all over it!

How about you?

Maybe this past week, or month, or year, has added up to a mound of disappointments and pain that you are ready to bury in the depths of yesterday.

I understand, and I know the trauma or the desolation is more complicated than broken water lines or a tree being attacked.

Your sadness, by whatever label, is more like the death of a loved one, or the death of a relationship or the death of a dream.

It’s more like a grief that lingers long after the event or a sense of hopelessness that you might not recover from this latest assault.

This kind of sorrow is not how you feel about the results of uncontrollable wind but the devastation of betrayal. Of the surprising anger that flashes one minute and then settles to smoldering the next.

I would guess that you have had some stormy weather, someone or some event, that has consistently and relentlessly beat upon your soul. I bet you would like to put that behind you.

And, you should.

However, before you put this past year, and all of it’s joys and pains, behind you take a moment to review your whole year.

The day after Christmas I began a review of my year. I pulled up my digital calendar, dusted off a couple of journals and looked through the photos on my phone.

I began in January of 2022 and I took note of the significant events of each month. Some were celebrations (the birth of two grandchildren) and some were sorrows (the loss of our church family). And, I also made note of the other happy/sad moments in between.

Next, I went back and noted where and how I experienced God’s presence in those circumstances and where I felt devastated and alone.

The 3rd step of my “year in review” I made a list of people with whom I did life during those 12 months. Who showed up and breathed life into me? Who called, who texted, who visited, who cared?

Lastly, I looked at each month and “noticed” how God was working behind the scenes and to give Him thanks.

This past week of frozen waterlines and broken trees is a bookend on one of the most difficult years of our lives. God has not only walked us through it but has protected us. In fact, He has gifted us in ways we could not fathom 12 months ago.

While reviewing my year I could see the hand of God. Day after day, month after month He was fully present and at work.

I rarely, if ever, waver in my convictions that God is good. And that has not changed. This year has reminded me that he heals broken hearts, he is an optimistic adventure guide, and a tailor made miracle worker. Thank you 2022.

Now, let the new year commence!