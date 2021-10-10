Rudkin: You can be a rock star

Yearbooks were a big deal back in the day.

Picking up your yearbook was fun. But finding a picture of yourself with your club or making a sweaty lay up for two points or hanging at with friends at the cross town rivalry showdown was rad, far out, cool.

As I remember it, we actually had a shortened school day when we received our yearbooks so that there was time to have everyone sign them.

Who signed your yearbook? Who were the people you scoured the room to find because you wanted them to write a few words to you? Do you remember why they were important? Was he the cutest guy in the class of 1965, 79 or 90? Or was he the super star athlete? The homecoming queen or king? The most talented drama student who sang and danced? The school janitor who cleaned the toilets and shined the gym floors?

OK, if you were as myopic as I was in school, you probably did not seek out the custodian to sign your yearbook.

Unless he was like Steve Weidner, a custodian at Alan Shepard Elementary School in Bourbonnais, Illinois.