Rudkin: You can be a rock star

Yearbooks were a big deal back in the day.
Picking up your yearbook was fun. But finding a picture of yourself with your club or making a sweaty lay up for two points or hanging at with friends at the cross town rivalry showdown was rad, far out, cool.
As I remember it, we actually had a shortened school day when we received our yearbooks so that there was time to have everyone sign them.
Who signed your yearbook? Who were the people you scoured the room to find because you wanted them to write a few words to you? Do you remember why they were important? Was he the cutest guy in the class of 1965, 79 or 90? Or was he the super star athlete? The homecoming queen or king? The most talented drama student who sang and danced? The school janitor who cleaned the toilets and shined the gym floors?
OK, if you were as myopic as I was in school, you probably did not seek out the custodian to sign your yearbook.
Unless he was like Steve Weidner, a custodian at Alan Shepard Elementary School in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Steve is a dad of four and the one person every second grader (104 of them) at school wanted to have sign their yearbook. Along with the article I read about “Mr. Steve” the school district posted a photo of the kids queued up and waiting for the seated custodian. The caption read: “‘Mr. Steve’ Weidner has reached Rock Star status as he autographs yearbooks for his ‘fans!’” Evidently, he signed over 300 yearbooks that day.
So how did Mr. Steve achieve this rock star status among the little humans of Shepard Elementary?
He was present and available for fifteen years. His principal said that he “just loved them.” Mr. Steve was accessible to each child whether they needed his help or a simple word of encouragement.
Reportedly, for fifteen years, day in and day out, he’s loved the kids by being present and engaged. He was always there for them when they needed help or encouragement or a shoulder to cry on after a tumble on the playground.
Mr. Steve showed up… for 15 years.
If we want to impact someone’s life for the good we need to stick around. Longevity matters. It’s the times together, when we have won the race and when we have refused to go to play, the proud moments and those not so proud moments, that create a safe place for friendships to flourish.
It’s in that longevity of routine and rhythm that our hugs and our proffered “bandaids” of kindness give others the courage to to live confidently. Being present, over the years, gives us permission to correct when necessary and to celebrate when the 4th place ribbon is pinned to a dirty t-shirt.
Mr. Steve reminded me today that you don’t have to be a Billy Graham or Mother Teresa to be a “rock star” in God’s kingdom. You can be a rock star, impacting people for good right where you, whatever you are doing.