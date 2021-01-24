Rudkin: You cannot go unnoticed

But Jesus responded, “I know someone touched me; I know power has gone out of me.”

“Then the woman, seeing that she could not go unnoticed, came trembling at his feet. In the presence of all the people, she told why she had touched him and how she had been instantly healed.” Luke 8:47

In a breath, the one who had been humiliated and ostracized for 12 years was talking face to face with the healer in front of the crowd she was used to avoiding.

This is why I follow Jesus.

Though crushed on every side with people clamoring to touch him, this one “unwanted” woman could not go unnoticed by Jesus.

This is what he does, who he is: the God who notices the vulnerable, the marginalized, the unlovable, the shunned, the sick and the unwanted.

Jesus did not care about her uncleanliness or her broken body or her status. He noticed her, saw her need for a friend and a healer. He noticed her station in life and that her past “sickness” had kept her in bondage.