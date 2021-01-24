Rudkin: You cannot go unnoticed

She had been shamed, ridiculed and cast out. She couldn’t even spend time with her immediate family. If she had been married, he had long since disappeared. For 12 years she went to doctors, each one promising results, but only producing bills she couldn’t pay anymore. By the time she crossed paths with Jesus she was destitute and desperate.
She was unclean, undesirable, unseen by the world.
One day, as Jesus was traveling the countryside, the crowds swelled. The rumors of Jesus had spread like our Wyoming prairie fires; fast and hot. The Jewish people were living in a Roman occupied country that was capriciously cruel. They lived hand to mouth as the Romans taxed them into a type of poverty that was debilitating.
This crowd longed for a savior. Therefore, when they heard of Jesus they desperately wanted to see him and even touch him, if they could.
And no one was more desperate than the “bleeding” woman. The crowd was so big and so determined to get close to Jesus that Dr. Luke wrote, “the crowds almost crushed him.” Despite the throng of people, the woman who wasn’t even supposed to be in public, found herself close enough to reach out and touch him from behind. Immediately she was healed.
Though I am pretty sure he knew, he asked, “Who touched me?”
His friends sputtered their denials but also their incredulity, “How could we possibly know who touched you? Look at the crowd! Everyone is pressing in against you.”
But Jesus responded, “I know someone touched me; I know power has gone out of me.”
“Then the woman, seeing that she could not go unnoticed, came trembling at his feet. In the presence of all the people, she told why she had touched him and how she had been instantly healed.” Luke 8:47
In a breath, the one who had been humiliated and ostracized for 12 years was talking face to face with the healer in front of the crowd she was used to avoiding.
This is why I follow Jesus.
Though crushed on every side with people clamoring to touch him, this one “unwanted” woman could not go unnoticed by Jesus.
This is what he does, who he is: the God who notices the vulnerable, the marginalized, the unlovable, the shunned, the sick and the unwanted.
Jesus did not care about her uncleanliness or her broken body or her status. He noticed her, saw her need for a friend and a healer. He noticed her station in life and that her past “sickness” had kept her in bondage.
He didn’t let her go unnoticed because she was a person created in the image of God and that meant she was of value. He wanted the crowd to know it as well. He not only wanted her to be restored physically but emotionally, spiritually, and relationally.
Jesus wanted the crowd to know that our God notices... even us. It does not matter if our bodies are broken. It does not matter if we have been relegated to the sidelines of life by more powerful people. It does not matter if we struggle with sin, don’t get the “religion” thing or don’t trust authority. God still notices us.
This is the good news that Jesus lived out every day: You cannot go unnoticed by the kind and gracious God.
