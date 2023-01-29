Rudkin: You have feet in your shoes

I love children’s books. I love all books, to tell the truth, but kid’s books have stolen my heart since having grand-babies. The artwork in these books is absolutely delightful, and I can relate to the stories and their sentiment.

Sometimes you’re happy. Sometimes you’re sad.

Sometimes you’re good. Sometimes you’re bad.

Sometimes you’re scared. Sometimes you’re brave. Sometimes you misbehave.

Sometimes you’re dirty. Sometimes you’re clean.

Sometimes you’re kind. Sometimes you’re mean.

But no matter what you say or do … I always love you!

(That’s from “Always” by Emma Dodd.)

What do you suppose it does for a little person to hear these words: Sometimes you’re scared, sometimes you’re brave, sometimes you’re happy, sometimes you’re sad? But no matter what you say or do … I always love you.

What if a parent, or grandparent, sat with a child on their laps every day and read stories with creative art and words of affirmation? Would that person walk into dance studio and start shooting? Would that person steal a child from the street and sell them on the next corner? Would that person destroy another’s life with drunken rage and fists as weapons?

What if a couple times a week, an aunt or a teacher pulled a kid in tight next to them and read these words from Emily Martin’s brilliant book, “The Wonderful Things You Will Be”:

“I know you’ll be kind … and clever … and bold. And the bigger your heart, the more it will hold. When nights are black and when days are gray — you’ll be brave and be bright so no shadows can stay. And become anybody that you’d like to be. And then I’ll look at you and you’ll look at me and I’ll love you, whoever you’ve grown up to be.”

Forgive me for being naive, but I would bet a billion bucks (if I had it) that the parents of the aggressive militant, who screams insults at those who disagrees with him, never read those kind of words to their kids. Children (and adults) need to hear words and see pictures that speak life.

I do not think kid’s books are magic. But when an adult spends time speaking affirmation and painting a picture of a positive future, a child is imprinted. That child is permanently tattooed with hope and love, connection to another human and creativity that will impact their world. Even when the circumstances of ordinary life are wearing them ragged, and it will, those images and words will remain present in the depths of the soul.

This reminds me of the purposeful investment that God encouraged his ancient people to make in their kids, “You will teach them to your children, to speak with them, when you sit in your home, when you walk on the way, when you lie down and when you arise” (Deuteronomy 11:19).

I have begun collecting children’s books to read to my grandkids but also to lose myself in the simple stories of joy, whimsy, love and truth. Words and images create life or death … I want life.

And further, like Dr. Suess said, “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” We all get to “choose,” and that is a lesson even grownups need to remember.