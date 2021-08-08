Rudkin: Your obedience may save a life

Sometimes God asks us to do things that do not make sense.
Author Matt Friedeman tells a story about how one man’s decision to disregard clear instruction lead to the death of several seasoned pilots.
Chuck Yeager, the famed test pilot, was flying an F-86 Sabre over a lake in the Sierras when he decided to buzz a friend’s house near the edge of the lake. During a slow roll, he suddenly felt his aileron lock. Says Yeager, “It was a hairy moment, flying about 150 feet off the ground and upside down.”
A lesser pilot might have panicked with fatal results, but Yeager let off on the G’s, pushed up the nose, and sure enough, the aileron unlocked. Climbing to 15,000 feet, where it was safer, Yeager tried the maneuver again. Every time that he rolled, the problem reoccurred.
Yeager knew three or four pilots had died under similar circumstances, but to date, investigators were puzzled as to the source of the Sabre’s fatal flaw.
Yeager went to his superior with a report, and the inspectors went to work. They found that a bolt on the aileron cylinder was installed upside down.
Eventually, the culprit was found in a North American plant. He was an older man on the assembly line who ignored instructions about how to insert that bolt, because, by golly, he knew that bolts were supposed to be placed head up, not head down. In a sad commentary, Yeager says that nobody ever told the man how many pilots he had killed.
To be fair to the older assembly line worker, it makes complete sense that a bolt should be positioned head up. Who does not know that? (Actually, I don’t.) So instead of doing what he was instructed to do, he did it his way, the normal way, and several pilots lost their lives.
God followers are sometimes in this position; we are instructed to live counter to our culture. Often, it simply does not make sense. For example, everyone knows that we work hard at our jobs so we can buy expensive cares, go on elaborate vacations, send our kids to the most prominent colleges, and stack money away for retirement. That’s not only the “right” thing to do but in most circles that is to be applauded and envied.
But I know a couple who makes an average American income who lives on fifty percent of their earned income and gives away the other fifty percent to those who struggle in life. I wonder who would “die” if they didn’t obey their unique direction from God?
Several months ago I watched the movie, Harriet, about the slave Harriet Tubman, (I have heard her referred to as the Black Moses) who escaped from barbaric slave owners. Instead of simply enjoying her freedom, like many did, Harriet knew God was telling her to go back and help others escape. She, and many white men and women, went against the law of the land (and common sense) and instead chose to listen to the whisper of God. Who would have died if Harriet had listened to the “justified” the “supposed to be” wisdom of the day?
When was the last time God asked you to do something that seemed upside down, nonsensical, irrational according to the way it’s always been done? Did you do it? I hope so. But if you didn’t, ask him to entrust you with another opportunity… your obedience may just may save a life.
