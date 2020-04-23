Rugwell: Prioritize public input; don’t release Rock Springs Plan during pandemic

We are facing innumerable challenges because of the COVID-19 crisis. In these unprecedented times, our normal social and civic activities are disrupted. As a former Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Director, I am concerned that among the disruptions we face will be our ability to participate in decision-making about our public lands.
BLM regularly holds in-person public meetings to gather suggestions from the people who use public lands before the agency makes decisions about management. From ranchers, hunters, anglers, horse-packers, rock climbers, business owners and scores of other public land users, the agency engages with locals on planned activities that would impact their public lands. Importantly, the agency also consults with tribal nations whose ancestral lands are now the public lands we all enjoy. In my experience, these in-person interactions are crucial to making good, informed decisions.
Instead of pausing or extending public processes until we are all able to fully participate, Secretary David Bernhardt has directed the Department of the Interior to move forward with agency actions as if nothing has changed. While many places in the country are employing virtual meetings, these will not work in Wyoming because many in our state lack reliable internet access. Wyoming ranks 46th for broadband for internet access in the country. Moreover, the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations with tribal nations will be significantly impacted by Bernhardt’s decision. Less than half of households on tribal lands have access to fixed broadband service. Replacing meetings with online options at this time is totally inadequate. Additionally, many lives have been upended by this crisis and the focus of our citizens is understandably elsewhere.
This spring, BLM plans to release a draft management plan for the Rock Springs Field Office that will determine how 3.6 million acres of our public lands will be managed for the next two decades. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people to weigh in about proposed management for the Greater Little Mountain region, the Northern Red Desert and the Red Desert-to-Hoback mule deer migration corridor. Therefore, I urge Secretary Bernhardt to delay releasing this plan until every member of the public has the ability to attend meetings, ask questions of BLM officials and discuss the proposals with their community leaders and with their neighbors.
When I was with the BLM, I was committed to making decisions fully informed by the people affected. I have seen this process lead to better, fairer decisions. We have a longstanding tradition in Wyoming of engaging with local communities on management decisions for public lands.
But if the Rock Springs plan is released during this pandemic, Wyomingites will not be able to meaningfully engage and we risk unbalanced decisions. The plan cannot adequately address public concerns when the public can’t air those concerns.
I also worry about my former colleagues who may be sick, caring for loved ones or dealing with economic anxieties. Just like millions of Americans, they have other priorities right now in addition to their jobs as stewards of our public lands. I know the staff in Rock Springs will want to hear from their community. They take that commitment seriously, but without a delay of the plan release, they would have to follow politically motivated directives to pursue a public engagement process when the public simply can’t engage.
I join the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners and others who are asking the BLM to not release the Rock Springs plan, as well as other major plans and projects that are not needed to protect public health and safety, until after the pandemic subsides and people can fully engage in the process. I know how crucial it is for the federal government to hear from all stakeholders about the management of landscapes encompassed in the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. Acting as if nothing has changed would be a disservice to the tribal nations who have deep connections to these lands and a disservice to all who cherish Wyoming’s public lands.
Mary Jo Rugwell retired as the Wyoming State Dirwector in 2019 after a 35-year career with the BLM.
