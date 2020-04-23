Rugwell: Prioritize public input; don’t release Rock Springs Plan during pandemic

This spring, BLM plans to release a draft management plan for the Rock Springs Field Office that will determine how 3.6 million acres of our public lands will be managed for the next two decades. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for people to weigh in about proposed management for the Greater Little Mountain region, the Northern Red Desert and the Red Desert-to-Hoback mule deer migration corridor. Therefore, I urge Secretary Bernhardt to delay releasing this plan until every member of the public has the ability to attend meetings, ask questions of BLM officials and discuss the proposals with their community leaders and with their neighbors.

When I was with the BLM, I was committed to making decisions fully informed by the people affected. I have seen this process lead to better, fairer decisions. We have a longstanding tradition in Wyoming of engaging with local communities on management decisions for public lands.

But if the Rock Springs plan is released during this pandemic, Wyomingites will not be able to meaningfully engage and we risk unbalanced decisions. The plan cannot adequately address public concerns when the public can’t air those concerns.