Sanchez: A face mask is science, not a political statement

Here’s a snippet from one conspiracy pusher that promotes under the tagline We Are NOT In This Together: “The power-grabbing politicians who used the phony Covid plague as an excuse to destroy our jobs, close our businesses, rob us of our freedom, and wreck our economy knew exactly what they were doing…And they did it intentionally.”

That’s the chorus pressing people to believe that it’s not COVID-19 that is causing cataclysmic stock market plunges, businesses to post closed forever signs and unemployment figures so dire that discussions of a depression are not out of line. They blame social distancing and municipal orders to stay at home for the economic fallout of the coronavirus, rather than the virus itself.

It’s a dangerous switch-up.

The very nature of the virus mocks such views. We are in this together whether those who like to shout about tyranny and government overreach like it or not.

Years from now, statisticians, epidemiologists and sociologists will converge with the luxury of time and vetted data to accurately look back and see where humanity failed or saved itself.

The present offers no such luxury. The summer of 2020 and beyond will be a measure of our humanity and intelligence. Who is willing to adjust, to adapt in both business and personal life based on science and what we continue to learn about COVID-19. And who just wants to go their own way, biting on political spin, oblivious or uncaring that their actions could literally cause the death of another person.

