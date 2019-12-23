Sanchez: A gaslit nation needs to find its resolve

Sorting out truth from lies is hard work, not just for those whose job it is — reporters, prosecutors and so forth — but for the public as well. We get tired. We get angry. We get fed up. We shut out the arguing. We give up on politics.

It will not surprise you that Trump’s response to the impeachment is more gaslighting. And he has found willing accomplices in the House Republican caucus. Their screeds and stunts were all intended to confuse the public about what is a pretty straightforward story.

Trump illegally held up U.S. taxpayers’ money to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to fabricate dirt on Joe Biden, his most likely rival in the 2020 election. Trump got caught. There are witnesses. His chief of staff openly admitted to the scheme, in which he was a participant, and to the intent behind it. Testimony from him and other administration officials — if Trump would allow it — would very likely drive the last nails in the coffin of his presidency.

And yet, nothing is straightforward about an impeachment, a justifiably rare and extreme measure our legislative branch reserves for presidents and other officials of the executive branch who abuse their power.

The opacity of the process has made it ripe for gaslighting, which the Republicans have done ad nauseam.

