Sanchez: Adios Betsy DeVos; Glimmers of hope for the equalizing promise of public education

Some of that might be due to her own entitlement. Billionaires are used to having their wishes fulfilled in ways that don’t occur for people who navigate life without deep pockets and vast social capital.

But it is a big job; even more so with the pandemic. Biden hopes to reopen schools safely within his first 100 days in office. And Cardona drew complaints from some Connecticut teachers for his efforts to restart in-person learning.

Undoing some of the handiwork of DeVos is also on the Cardona to-do list.

Earlier this year, DeVos rewrote Title IX regulations for how sexual assault complaints are handled on college campuses, undercutting awareness and gains.

She failed in the government’s role in addressing for-profit schools that defrauded thousands of students, leaving them with massive debt and no career path or marketable skill.

It’s not that DeVos didn’t believe in doing right by children and young adults. Her problem was that she often believed her way was the only way and shouldn’t be questioned.

In recent weeks, DeVos has testified to her continued disdain of “government-assigned schools,” while speaking glowingly of “education freedom.”