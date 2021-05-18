Sanchez: America is moving on from Trump’s divisive hype

Four months after he left office, the impact of Donald Trump is receding.

Compared to several years ago, research has shown that Americans are becoming less beholden to nativist thinking, with fewer people believing true Americans are native-born, English-speaking, Christian and embrace American culture and traditions.

Maybe Americans just got tired of hating each other. Maybe those much-maligned “Hollywood elites” and pro athletes who refused to stay in their prescribed lane deserve a fist bump for the assist. Whatever the reason, the difference between 2016 and today is stark, according to a recently released study from Pew Research Center called “Views About National Identity Becoming More Inclusive in U.S., Western Europe.”

A majority of Americans, two-thirds of those surveyed, believe that immigrants want to assimilate, up from 54% in 2018. More people today also believe the nation will be better off in the future as it continues to evolve its culture and traditions. (Move over ketchup, salsa is in the house!) And more people think it’s a bigger problem when people do not see discrimination where it exists, rather than being worried about instances of people seeing it when it’s not there.