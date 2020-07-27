Sanchez: America, you’re being Trumped

None of it is all that new. There has long been similar local/federal coordination.

All administrations have their priorities. Under Obama, there was more emphasis on the DOJ’s role in civil rights protections, community policing and increased use of social workers — the very measures that many Americans are envisioning to reform policing.

Trump went the other direction.

Law enforcement agencies are not stupid. They will take federal money and resources when it is available. Under Trump, the spigot reopened for measures that sound tough on crime.

Swirl in budget cuts due to COVID-19, communities terrorized by gun violence and of course, cities are going to be eager to accept new funds.

These prior agreements might explain why Operation Legend seemingly ramped up and rolled out without the awareness of Congressional delegations and the mayor of Kansas City.

It also might explain why U.S. Attorney General William Barr inaccurately claimed that 200 arrests had been made in Kansas City under the new initiative during its first two weeks. Backtracking, DOJ later clarified that Barr cited enforcement efforts that began in December 2019.