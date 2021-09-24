Sanchez: Attention paid to Petito case proves not much has changed

When I wrote the column cited above, the nation was ablaze with concern for the whereabouts of Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old white teenager who had disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba. Her body has never been found.

The nation doesn’t stop and respond every time a white woman goes missing. To claim otherwise is to dismiss reality. More than 600,000 people were reported missing in 2019, according to FBI statistics. Most people could count on one hand the cases that capture their attention.

People magazine’s Sept. 20 issue commendably featured eight women, all mothers, who have disappeared in recent years. Not one of the stories, which were diverse, was familiar to me.

It also should be noted that Petito had cultivated, preset if you will, the legions that would go desperately searching for any information about her disappearance via her own social media postings. She had built a following prior to and throughout the cross-country journey in the little white van that she and her boyfriend were taking.

In some respects, the heightened attention to her case, now considered a homicide, minimized her death when it elevated the public’s attention. It was a game for some. People who didn’t know her or her family, were akin to participants in a voyeuristic true crime game.