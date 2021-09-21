Sanchez: Biden is acting no better than Trump toward migrants

Slave patrols, the indignity of being rounded up like chattel, keeps coming to mind.

But this time, it’s not runaway enslaved people who are being hunted down, corralled behind fencing, then shipped off to where they desperately do not want to go.

It’s Haitians. Unwanted by both Mexico and the U.S., the people will be gone from the southern border within a week, give or take a few days.

That’s the assurance that U.S. border agents have given the media. And it certainly seems horrifically feasible. There are about 3,300 per day being flown back to Haiti, which is among the most dangerous and unstable places in the world.

The speed that Mexico and the U.S. mobilized to deport the more than 12,000 Haitians who arrived in Del Rio, Texas was stunning. Most of the Haitians were seeking asylum in the U.S.

For a time, before being shuttled along and put on flights, they were given numbered tickets to wait their turn with asylum agents. The tickets looked like what you’d receive for a raffle.

Not unlike slavery, this is going to leave a horrible stain on both nations.