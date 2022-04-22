Sanchez: Blanket boycotts of Russians and other ill-thought replies to Ukrainian genocide

Solidarity, in the age of social media, is a simple thing. Until it needs to be real and impactful.

In recent weeks, many people have empathetically posted an image of the Ukrainian flag on their social media or plopped an image of a sunflower atop their scroll (guilty).

Cut and paste. Click, click and a module of support for people being slaughtered half a world away is complete. Except that none of these responses alleviates anyone’s suffering. The action is mostly an exercise in self-promotion, of placing ourselves on the “right” side of history.

Solidarity, in the age of social media, is too easy to coyly fake.

As a Ukrainian-American friend noted, what is happening in Ukraine at the hands of Russian soldiers is so much more acute, so much more tragic and on such a scale that our normal routes to stand up for human dignity, to take a righteous stand, feel horribly inadequate and shallow.

Genocide on the nightly news pleads for more.

As I write, the Associated Press is reporting this comment from Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko: “Then Hitler killed Jews, Roma and Slavs. And now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is destroying Ukrainians. He has already killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol. This requires a strong reaction from the entire world. We need to stop the genocide by any means possible.”

But what is at the average person’s disposal? Control of NATO? No, obviously not, but not past voting for those who uphold our values, the value of democracy being primary.

It’s in this void, this lack of options, that something else is happening.

Russian people, primarily classical musicians, are being boycotted. This has not been widely covered by the media. I suspect it’s because these artists are not high profile.

This is not the same as sanctioning Russian oligarchs, of impounding their yachts and freezing their bank accounts because of their support for Putin.

In recent weeks, there have been cancellations of performances by people like Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev, who is 20 years old and born in Moscow.

Malofeev did issue a statement on his Facebook page: “The truth is that every Russian will feel guilty for decades because of the terrible and bloody decision that none of us could influence and predict.”

Not groveling enough, apparently. The Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal and the Vancouver Recital Society both canceled his shows.

And that is the problem. Whose standards must all Russians now pass? And will those goal posts shift, especially when more Ukrainians get murdered by Putin’s soldiers?

Nationality alone, sans deeper analysis, shouldn’t blacklist anyone. It’s discriminatory.

My immediate reaction when I heard of these boycotts made me think of another war – World War II – when Japanese Americans were interned and held accountable for atrocities they didn't commit and had no control over. Something similar happened also to German Americans.

Many of these artists have family living in Russia who might be targeted, or in Ukraine. Some might be Putin loyalists or Russian separatists. But the blanket condemnation doesn’t drill that deep.

An esteemed concert series in Kansas City is not taking the bait, thankfully. The Harriman-Jewell Series never wavered. The organization did not even consider canceling Pianist Daniil Trifonov, who will perform April 24.

There might be some remorse for the initial treatment of Malofeev, whose cancellation followed similar decisions across European classical music halls.

Human nature leans xenophobic and reactionary in times of trials.

I’ve been seeking the input of Russian-born people living in the U.S., who include ethicists, Ukrainians and experts in classical music. What each says, from different perspectives, aligns.

No one thought it was a good idea to boycott Russian performers simply because they are Russian. All noted the futility of that reaction, with several saying that if we value democratic principles then we shouldn’t hold someone accountable merely on account of their nationality.

That does not mean that people’s views on the genocide, on Putin, shouldn’t be asked. Their possible affiliation to this brutal regime should be fair game for scrutiny.

The venues and organizations sponsoring these performances and considering a boycott should ask themselves a series of questions. Included should be an honest assessment of the financial loss of such a cancellation, and how that drives decision-making.

There is also the argument for artistic diplomacy, for keeping channels open between nations via international artists. In the past, that’s certainly been an argument for Cuban artists who were given visas to travel.

The impetus to do something, to reach out from more than 5,000 miles away and shake a finger at Putin is real. People are acting with a decent, if not a fully thought out, intention.

It’s just that genocide asks for more.

As of now, most of us are scrambling for an adequate reply.

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn

