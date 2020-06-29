Sanchez: Calls to defund the police must also address disarming America

Shootings that result in death — and those that don’t — influence police policy. Consider the militarization of police. Part of the rationale for obtaining all of those surplus armored vehicles and discarded M-16 rifles is to meet force with force, to give police an upper hand over the firearms they might encounter on the streets.

In reality, this often gives police the aura of the military, a dangerous connotation in a free society.

The other issue that this raises is a pertinent one: Who is viewed as a dangerous gun owner and who isn’t? How many Black and Latino people are killed by police who think they are “reaching for a gun” when it’s a cell phone or some other nebulous movement?

Yet, the rights of militia white folks marching around, preening their right to bear arms unconcealed, is largely tolerated.

But nothing happens in a vacuum. The racism that is twisted into police systems stems from the nation’s. Existing gun control laws themselves have a racist history — as many were initially enacted to keep Black people from owning guns.