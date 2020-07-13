Sanchez: Carlson tirade against Duckworth is a reality check

This matters not to prove that Carlson is a crude cad; that should be obvious. But rather, a more pertinent and very pressing point.

For all the heady attention to Black Lives Matter’s efforts to realign policing with broader needs of communities, a huge part of America is anything but ready to move on to a more equitable and unified nation.

Carlson knows this. You don’t send a dog whistle out to folks unsure if they are listening. Carlson wasn’t testing the waters.

He knows that for plenty of Americans, voters who will be showing up at the polls or requesting a mail-in ballot, his words strike as truth. People are tuned in to his highly rated show. And he wants to ensure that they vote in the primaries in August and the general election in November.

There are few issues that can be tapped more readily than immigration for political gain. It’s a ringer.

And in going after Duckworth, berating her over a period of several days, Carlson unleashed them all. He’s the canary in the coal mine for what’s ahead.

To Trump Republicans who have insisted, against all evidence, that the president is really a friend to immigrants, wake up.