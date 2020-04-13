Sanchez: Coronavirus rampant in prisons

Now imagine watching news of these exploding COVID-19 caseloads from inside a prison cell.

Lamar Johnson is. He’s in a Missouri prison, serving a life sentence with no parole for first-degree murder. The twist is that dozens of district attorneys across the United States believe that he likely shouldn’t be in prison in the first place — let alone at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The St. Louis chief prosecutor, Kim Gardner, found “overwhelming evidence of innocence” in his case. A paid witness who testified against Johnson has recanted. Two men have signed affidavits that they were responsible for the 1994 shooting death for which Johnson has spent the last 24 years of his life in prison.

But Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmitt, argues that Gardner has no authority or legal avenue to ask for a new trial. Instead, a process of appeal should have been followed years ago to introduce new evidence.

Johnson’s case is a compelling story — as is the movement of newly elected prosecutors nationally who call for reexamining past wrongs within the justice system. Those are stories for another day. The immediate threat to Johnson and millions of other inmates is a pandemic that could put their lives in greater danger than the general public.