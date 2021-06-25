 Skip to main content
Sanchez: Dear GOP: Nulling federal gun law is not backing the blue
Sanchez: Dear GOP: Nulling federal gun law is not backing the blue

Last summer, conservative state lawmakers pontificated with great bluster about a federal plan called Operation Legend.

They saw it as a vehicle to appear empathetic about the gun violence destroying urban neighborhoods, while also allowing them to decry Democratic-controlled cities. These conservative politicians were all-in.

Operation Legend ramped up relationships between local and state police and federal agents, beginning in Kansas City, which was suffering a spike in homicides. By the end of the program, William Barr’s Justice Department issued a tally of the impact in Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Cleveland.

More than 800 people were charged with federal firearms-related crimes across nine cities; in addition to more than 6,000 arrests of people charged for illegal drugs, murder and other violent crimes. In Kansas City alone, 176 firearms were seized, police later reported.

But this summer, it’s a different story. Many of those same politicians have gotten behind the latest legislation making the GOP rounds — bills to declare state’s immune from federal gun laws. What was hailed as crime fighting at its finest in 2020, the so-called multiplier effect of local/federal law enforcement combined, is now illegal in some states when federal firearms violations are the offense.

This is adoration of the Second Amendment taken to nonsensical measures. Criminals get a pass and the community, along with police, are penalized.

Missouri’s version fines a police department $50,000 for every officer who tries to enforce a federal gun law.

So much for backing the Blue.

For now, Kansas City police vow to press forward, issuing this statement: “We will comply with whatever changes occur and enforce the law accordingly. We cannot speak to what impact this might have for our department, as that remains to be seen. We can say that we have and will continue to work with our federal partners in regard to gun crimes.”

Republican legislators cite a fear of the Biden administration as the impetus. They want to counter gun reform measures like expanded background checks and keeping weapons away from those convicted of domestic violence. Polling shows most Americans support those measures.

Unfortunately, lying about the need to protect the Second Amendment often supersedes factual, detailed information.

Biden’s Justice Department sent a warning to Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson after he signed the bill into law June 12 at a popular suburban shooting range and gun store. The Justice Department detailed the impracticality and legal snarls the state has awakened, citing the Constitution’s Supremacy clause.

This is likely headed for the courts.

Even a year ago, Operation Legend was largely misunderstood and highly politicized, by the left and the right.

It was named for a four-year-old boy, LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in his Kansas City apartment. Police believe the shooting started after a domestic violence incident.

Operation Legend merely increased the caseload of existing relationships between police and federal units such as the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshalls temporarily.

This is true, despite wild assertions from the left of storm trooper versions of federal agents descending upon city streets, wreaking havoc and causing mass human rights violations. That never happened.

By September the operation had concluded in Kansas City. Kansas City police eventually reported more than 500 arrests, including 37 murder suspects. LeGend’s alleged killer, a 22-year-old, was among those arrested and charged. He awaits a 2022 trial on charges of second-degree felony murder.

In addition, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Missouri side of the region charged 107 people with federal firearms related crimes.

A year later, those last charges, the federal ones, are big no-no. Not if local police are to be involved with the arrests.

Trying to get some politicians to honestly assess the full impact of the laws they are passing is virtually impossible. There’s a refusal to think beyond politically expedient rhetoric.

The extreme loosening up of gun laws to aid the idea of a “good guy with a gun” eventually extends to giving a break to criminal mindsets and undercuts law enforcement’s safety and ability to do their jobs.

One more point: Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, is a former sheriff. He knows better. Or he should.

Mary Sanchez new mug

Mary Sanchez

Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn

