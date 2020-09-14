Sanchez: Dodging blame, the Trump way

Cable news hosts have the time to fill, and the bandwidth to argue Trump’s negligence for hours. But parents have to get their children to school, or situated at the kitchen table, engaged in remote learning.

At the University of Missouri, a student can now play solitaire under one of the trees dotting the campus with no one else in sight and still, they are required to wear a mask.

Masks outdoors while on campus is a new order at MU.

Hundreds of MU students are already facing discipline for breaking the ever-shifting campus COVID-19 rules. Some have been ordered into quarantine, shuffled to local motels and told to hunker down alone for two weeks. The university expects a continued upward trajectory of new transmissions as the college town of Columbia, Missouri, is part of hot spots affecting many similar areas across the Midwest and in some Southern states.

And if college students are found to be the reason that COVID-19 spreads through the Columbia, Missouri, area, locals will blame the students for spreading the virus in the community, not President Trump for concealing what he knew and when he knew it.

Trump, it will be argued, is the good guy, willing to tell a fib to save the nation from worry.