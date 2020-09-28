Sanchez: Don’t check out now, conservative America

Cameron is a rarity; a Black elected Republican. He was tasked with presenting the evidence to the jury, which then decided that none of the three white officers who fired weapons and killed Taylor would face any consequence for doing so.

Cameron, in making his remarks, chided the “celebrities, influencers and activists” who might question the grand jury’s decisions, claiming that they “will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do.”

Taylor’s death came after a trail of failures. There are multitudes of unanswered questions. Cameron understands this, acknowledged it even in noting that Kentucky law limited the outcome of the investigation.

Yet Cameron stood before cameras and counseled citizens, particularly Republicans with whom he has more sway, to tune out questions under the premise that some who may be asking them might be out of their lane.

Powering down your ability to think and ask questions is never an intelligent response. How we’ve come to a place where it is being promoted ought to cause deep reflection from the people who are obeying this command so blindly.