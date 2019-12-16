Sanchez: Give the detained migrants flu shots

Of all the negative storylines about immigrants in U.S. history, few resonate stronger than the one that portrays them as carriers of dangerous illness.

Tuberculosis. Diphtheria. Measles. Trachoma. Influenza. The latter, especially, remains relevant today.

Depending on the era and the whims of public opinion at the time, the screening processes used often reflected less medical concern than bias about who was suitable to become a new American. Such bias led to demoralizing disinfections and checks for lice among Asian and Mexican immigrants, with buttonhooks used to pry open eyelids and chalk marks to note whether arrivals at Ellis Island had passed or failed.

It’s a long, often scandalous history.

One would have hoped that by now our government would be able to ensure that every possible health scare — real ones, not imagined — were appropriately addressed. But we can’t make that claim.

The U.S. government, through Customs and Border Protection, is refusing to acknowledge the reality that they’ve helped to create. There is a need to vaccinate against the flu inside the detention shelters at the U.S.-Mexico border where scores of Central American migrants are being held.