Sanchez: How should we begin to rethink policing?

Arbinger works in various industries, but its theories are based on shifting cultures and resolving conflict by changing people’s approach, what it terms an outward mindset. It seems simple at a cursory glance. For policing, it asks officers to see the humanity of individuals first in any interaction. Unconditional respect is another term that is used.

Admittedly, that can sound “soft” to some officers, which was discussed during a session.

The pushback, a fear, is that an officer might be less safe. It’s often misconstrued as letting their protective training down.

Rather, an open mindset might make that force unnecessary. This is the essence of the de-escalation that people fervently wish to see from law enforcement. Because once anger sets in, actions and reactions take off and too often, that results in people being harmed.

The itch to lecture within policing, as opposed to listening, got a shakedown too. The point was made that a key to better policing would be to train officers to be phenomenal communicators along with more traditional training; honoring the need for active listening, emotional intelligence, self-awareness and the ability to calmly hear criticism. Too often, those skills aren’t valued, a problem that is perpetuated by who is then selected to lead recruits at academy.