Sanchez: Is Justin Rohrwasser the blueprint for white supremacist group recruiting?

You have to admit, Justin Rohrwasser could be quite the catch if you were a recruiter for a unit of far-right extremists.
The fifth-round draft pick for the New England Patriots exemplifies the type of image-cleansing wholesomeness they greatly desire. He’s a muscle-bound white male, college-educated, and for bonus points, he’s about to gain the societal prestige of being a professional athlete with one of the NFL’s most decorated teams.
Don’t think radical groups don’t recruit. Combing the Internet for souls seeking to have their frustrations validated is a hallmark of paramilitary groups like the one Rohrwasser found himself — he claims unwittingly — entangled with.
The Patriots’ newest kicker sports the inked emblem of the Three Percenters, a group that takes its name from the small portion of the population, believed by some to be just 3 percent, that stepped onto the battlefield during the Revolutionary War.
Yes, that’s a call to the He-Man bravado that comes in heavy doses with many extremists. They showcase guns as a testament of their right to own them through the Second Amendment. They also favor camouflage and flak jackets.
It’s easier to spot Three Percenters’ look than it is to nail down their beliefs.
Three Percenters insist they are not racist, anti-government or pro-violence. But they deflate those same assertions with double talk and not-so-veiled threats. From their website: “We do not seek to incite a revolution. However, we will defend ourselves when necessary. We are not here to create violence. Violence should always be a last resort and even then should only be defensive in nature.”
In other words, don’t push us or you’ll find out what these guns and the men who hold them are capable of.
Suffice it to say, good reason exists for the close tabs that the Federal Bureau of Investigation keeps on them. Especially now during the pandemic. These are people who talk a lot about tyranny, fancying themselves as the last line of defense against the overreach of the federal government, or in times of public disorder.
Eagle-eyed viewers watching the draft called out the large tattoo on Rohrwasser’s forearm. Hard to believe no one in his circles, or the NFL’s detailed scouts, caught it.
Rohrwasser claims ignorance, saying he thought the tattoo stood for a reverence to the military.
That may be true. And he can believe whatever he wants. But others also have the right to question those beliefs. And the NFL is daft not to.
Besides, he still has explaining to do. Rohrwasser’s social media accounts were immediately either locked down or scrubbed. But copies of some postings exist online. It’s snippets only, but Rohrwasser shows a passion for hard-right conservative causes. He’s retweeted people who ridiculed school shooting victims and shared conspiracy theories. He’s promoted folks like Ayn Rand and Jordan Peterson, an author known for verbose circular speeches, and for downplaying gender pay inequalities and the truth of white privilege.
Rohrwasser appearing to co-sign statements about the nonexistence of white privilege is laughable. White privilege is at play in the general pass he’s been given so far, including the relative silence of Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization.
Certainly, the gang tattoo of an African American draftee wouldn’t be given such kid glove treatment.
And then there is the 49ers’ former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick’s professional football career essentially ended when the league shunned him. His offense? Kneeling during the National Anthem to protest brutality and killings of unarmed black and brown people, especially at the hands of police.
Yet Rohrwasser can ink his body permanently supporting a group that keeps its trigger finger at the ready in the name of protecting civil liberties and all is quickly forgiven.
Apparently, Kaepernick stands (or kneels) with the wrong people.
It’s difficult to brush all of this off as youthful naïveté. The idea that no one in Rohrwasser’s circles ever thought to question him further is an even harder sell.
Rohrwasser says that he will remove the tattoo. Former teammates, many of them African American, have come to his defense.
And while this alone doesn’t mean Rorhwasser is a racist, it’s important for society to understand that racism and its cousin intolerance can masquerade within platitudes of patriotism, faith or a vote for tradition. And sometimes, those sentiments are used with ill intent by groups seeking to troll the public’s fears and blind spots for new recruits.
Any foothold they can claim into respectable realms of society would be a big win. That’s ultimately what makes Justin Rohrwasser’s story such a jarring one.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn
