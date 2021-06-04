Sanchez: Naomi Osaka raises issues surrounding athletes and mental health

On the court, Naomi Osaka can still physically pound her opponents to a pulp.

She’s the same incredible athlete. Nothing has changed — except for a very public admittance of details about her mental health after she chose to withdraw from the French Open earlier this week.

Yet in the span of mere days, the highest-paid female athlete and the the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player in the world went from being widely portrayed as a powerful businesswoman and a savvy steward of social justice worthy of magazine covers to someone who needs to be handled with kid gloves.

This response is telling. How this plays out in the tennis community and the wider world of sports in the coming months will tell volumes about society’s, let alone the world of competitive sports’, understanding of mental health.

Even though they might say the right things in a situation like this, many in the sports world — writers, fans and tournament directors alike — don’t fully accept that mental health is intertwined with physical health.

It’s as if all the research is still locked in labs, only understood and accepted by scientists, but not the general public, let alone the people capable of creating structural change within professional sports.