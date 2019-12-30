Sanchez: Next up for the Trumpist right: Attacking the Supreme Court?

Those facets of Roberts’ character, once they are displayed on televised coverage of the trial, will likely only inflame the president, who utterly lacks any qualities recognizable as virtuous. Trump has already latched onto promoting the idea to his base that the impeachment trial is solely about his reelection chances and about the Democrats’ spite.

Actually, the trial is to weigh the very real charges against Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. And Roberts will have the unenviable and possibly impossible job of attempting to hold the reputation of the U.S. Supreme Court above the political fray.

Trump will attack Roberts. He’ll attack the court. And, given Trump’s knack at befouling every U.S. institution he comes into contact with, it is the reputation of the court above all that Roberts must safeguard.

The outcome is all but set. The GOP majority in the Senate is all but determined to acquit. For Roberts, that given doesn’t deflate what else is at stake.