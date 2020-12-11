Sanchez: No more 'Willful Neglect,' it's time for the Smithsonian to add a National Museum of the American Latino

“Many Smithsonian officials project the impression that Latino history and culture are somehow not a legitimate part of the American experience,” the report said.

Recommendations were made at the time including establishing Latino museums under the auspices of the Smithsonian and located on the National Mall.

At the time, there were 25 million Latinos in the U.S. There are nearly 60 million now.

Subsequent criticism came in 2018 with a report that chronicled how little progress had been made.

The Smithsonian hit back, listing the many new hires and acquisitions since 1994. But it also acknowledged, “We recognize our work is not complete; there is still much to do. Latinas and Latinos have played foundational roles in building our nation and shaping national culture. These stories of achievement, adversity, scientific discovery and exploration, and migration and immigration are quintessentially American.”

One larger step forward is already in the works. The Molina Family Latino Gallery, a 4,500 square foot space in the National Museum of American History expected to open in 2022.

Experience proves that negating or ignoring truths from the past is a grave mistake and a strong case for a new museum.