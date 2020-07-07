Sanchez: Of monuments and the men who never deserved them

Ponder that utterance from more than 50 years ago as the nation is awash, entranced even with sweeping efforts to jumpstart a long overdue racial reckoning.

Is the nation taking its first teetering step toward the unpaid debt owed to African Americans? Or are we, as Malcolm X predicted, acquiescing to the throngs pressing for change without truly addressing the plea for economic and social equality that most of America is not anywhere near ready to address?

After all, there isn’t a name change of a street or a statue being removed that came about entirely within the past few weeks alone. All of these removal efforts have been requested previously, some for decades. Similarly, the demand for real overhauls of racist and discriminatory institutions isn’t new.

After centuries of canonizing racists and colonizers, this won’t be over quick.

Begin by taking Malcolm X’s words more broadly. The white man is a composite of society at this point; institutions, governmental and private, power bases that are set up by policy and practice to move people away from an equitable place, or merely keep the status quo. America is often hardwired to discriminate and disenfranchise.

Which is why there is no shortage of people admitting that many of the recent events are largely symbolism.