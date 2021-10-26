Sanchez: Oh, to be a fly on the Vatican wall

Nearly 60 years have passed since the first Roman Catholic president has been followed by the second.
John F. Kennedy and Joe Biden share a from-the-crib devotion to their faith and the stature of the Oval Office. But the way Biden's Catholicism is being judged flips the script.
Kennedy was demonized for his Catholic faith. Anti-Catholic bias was rampant when he entered the race for the presidency. The politicized fear of the 1960’s was that as a practicing Catholic, Kennedy would be loyal to the Vatican, over the nation.
Leading figures, including Billy Graham and Norman Vincent Peale, aligned against the Kennedy presidential campaign, supported by movements like Protestants and Other Americans United for Separation of Church and State.
Biden, as America is about to be reminded yet again, is often viewed as not being Catholic enough.
At least not to conservative voices within American church leadership, led by the influential United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
They’ll be watching intently when President Biden and his wife Jill Biden meet with Pope Francis on Oct. 29 while in Rome for the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Oh, to be a fly on that Vatican wall, as there will be an elephant in the room.
Officially, abortion is not on the Pope’s agenda for the meeting. The White House cited climate change, the poor and ending COVID-19.
Yet some of the nation’s most prominent bishops, to the cheers of political conservatives of all denominations, have argued that Biden should be banned from receiving the sacrament of Communion because he is not adamantly opposed to abortion from his platform of the White House. Biden has said he is personally opposed to abortion.
The fervor hit a crescendo this summer when the U.S. bishops voted 168 to 55 (with six abstentions) to issue what many thought would be guidelines for receiving the Eucharist, a sort of reminder of who is worthy, chastising Catholics in leadership who stray from church teachings.
Catholics need to be in what is considered a state of grace before they can receive Communion. Abortion is considered a grave sin.
The bishops soon toned down their initial messaging, stating that the goal was a less politicized "formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church," scrubbing any references to politics.
Still, it’s increasingly clear that abortion will be a defining issue of Biden’s administration.
Roe v. Wade could be overturned, and no matter what he believes personally, Biden as President will have to deal with the social implications. People are not going to stop seeking abortions, which could turn into an underground, unregulated, and highly dangerous surgical procedure.
The Biden administration, through the Department of Justice, wisely pushed back against that possibility in Texas. It asked the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily halt the near total abortion ban put in place by Texas this fall, until its legality could be judged. The state’s new law is the nation’s most extreme, banning abortions after about six weeks and making no exceptions for rape or incest.
The court refused. The law carries on.
But on November 1, the court will begin hearing the legal arguments involved.
President Kennedy obviously didn’t face any of this, as Roe v. Wade wasn’t decided until a decade after his assassination.
Yet let’s not forget that the political messaging cloaked in an anti-Catholic bias of the 1950’s and 1960’s was shameful and sought to further divide the nation. Today’s politicization of religion is often equally dangerous.
One example: People are being encouraged to falsely claim a religious exemption to vaccine mandates in workplaces. It’s hardly a loyalty to GOD, to invoke religion in deceit and for political preening.
Kennedy’s near legendary stand to firmly assert himself as an adherent to the separation of church and state offers an example for Biden, for the nation, to replicate. In a famous 1960 speech, Kennedy pushed back against accusations, solidifying his route to the White House.
The words are a humbling and striking reminder of how politicized faith remains today: “I believe in an America where religious intolerance will someday end; where all men and all churches are treated as equal; where every man has the same right to attend or not attend the church of his choice; where there is no Catholic vote, no anti-Catholic vote, no bloc voting of any kind; and where Catholics, Protestants and Jews, at both the lay and pastoral level, will refrain from those attitudes of disdain and division which have so often marred their works in the past, and promote instead the American ideal of brotherhood.”
