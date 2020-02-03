Sanchez: Once again, Trump seeks to show his power at the expense of migrants

But effectiveness and good judgment are never the drivers when Trump lays down the law, especially on migration. What Trump values above all else is the show of power. He needs to look like a strong leader, and his favorite way of doing that is to inflict suffering and hardship on others.

Labeling the entire populations of other nations dangerous is critical not because it serves some objective of U.S. national security — in some cases, it does the opposite — but rather because it makes Donald Trump look decisive and hard.

But there is a growing national security threat on which Trump is decidedly soft: domestic right-wing terror.

Trump was relatively silent about the hordes of armed-to-the-hilt gun activists who descended upon Richmond, Va., on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

In the days before, three men considered to be white supremacists by the FBI were arrested on federal gun charges. They were believed to be planning to instigate a race war by shooting civilians and police officers, hoping to touch off a violent reaction by the gun advocates gathered for the rally.