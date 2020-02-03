Sanchez: Once again, Trump seeks to show his power at the expense of migrants

“Very fine people,” meet “very powerful ban.”
Remember the criticism that President Donald J. Trump earned over his assertion that there were “very fine people” among the white supremacists who marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. The 2017 gathering culminated with the death of Heather Heyer, who was struck and killed when an enraged rally attendee plowed a car through a crowd of counter-protesters.
Trump’s phrase wasn’t just poor a word choice. It revealed a fundamental truth about the Trumpian mindset. The objective of the marchers — to stoke anger and hate toward the immigrants and, more specifically, the black and brown people who threaten to “replace” whites — aligns with his own. He couldn’t denounce the march or its aims, because he stood for the same sentiments, albeit without the menace of street violence.
Trump unveiled a new plank of his nativist policy platform while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in mid-January. He announced that he’d severely restrict the migration to North America of people from a new list of countries, to join those that he’d targeted two years ago, primarily nations where the people were Muslim.
The president asserted that this new step would enhance what he termed a “very powerful ban.”
The countries have been revealed: Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. Several of the choices have been labeled extremely irrational by global experts. They question the seeming lack of even a basic understanding of recent history within several of the countries, along with their current relationship with the U.S.
Belarus leads that list. Unlike the others, it hasn’t experienced terrorism.
Nigeria troubles thoughtful people as well. The nation aids the U.S. in fighting terrorism. Remember Boko Haram, the organization that horrifyingly kidnapped dozens of schoolgirls? Most recently, the Islamist group there has executed Christian leaders.
Those terrors won’t be stopped by instituting harsh bans, bans that very likely could harm the people fleeing or those in government power intent on driving these forces out of their country.
Additionally, many naturalized and legal permanent U.S. residents from Nigeria work here as professionals, having arrived initially as college students.
Opponents will have to fight back against Trump before a final list emerges, officially decreed by executive order or written into policy that civil servants must enact. After Trump tried his first immigration ban, activists fought back in courts and in demonstrations, and Chad, Iraq and Sudan were dropped from the ban list.
It took three go-rounds with the courts, but Trump has been able to restrict the travel of people from the primarily Muslim nations of Iran, Syria, Yemen, Libya and Somalia. North Korea and Venezuela are also on the list.
The rationale Trump has offered for his travel bans is national security. Yes, there are dangerous places around the world, including some on the list. Some nations are more effective and cooperative than others when vetting migrants for travel.
But effectiveness and good judgment are never the drivers when Trump lays down the law, especially on migration. What Trump values above all else is the show of power. He needs to look like a strong leader, and his favorite way of doing that is to inflict suffering and hardship on others.
Labeling the entire populations of other nations dangerous is critical not because it serves some objective of U.S. national security — in some cases, it does the opposite — but rather because it makes Donald Trump look decisive and hard.
But there is a growing national security threat on which Trump is decidedly soft: domestic right-wing terror.
Trump was relatively silent about the hordes of armed-to-the-hilt gun activists who descended upon Richmond, Va., on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
In the days before, three men considered to be white supremacists by the FBI were arrested on federal gun charges. They were believed to be planning to instigate a race war by shooting civilians and police officers, hoping to touch off a violent reaction by the gun advocates gathered for the rally.
Prosecutors believe the men belong to “The Base,” whose name is an English translation of the far more familiar name “al Qaida.” The Base feeds on hatred of Jews and fear of immigrants, albeit apparently only nonwhite ones. One of the arrested men is Canadian, and the federal charges also allege that the others were illegally harboring him.
See? When not driven wayward by presidential whim, federal authorities can sort those migrants who are intent upon causing the U.S. harm and mayhem.
