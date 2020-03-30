Sanchez: Quibbling over what to call COVID-19 misses escalating and dangerous dynamics

It’s well on its way.

How and when it gets there is the topic of many a U.S. defense report. Conspiracy theorists, seeking leverage where they deserve no platform, speak of improbable links between those goals and the spread of COVID-19.

This much is true: China initially didn’t do enough to contain the pandemic, denying its scope and lethality, silencing doctors and, apparently, detaining activists and journalists who questioned its actions.

Chinese officials even tried to blame the U.S. military for bringing the virus to Wuhan. It’s a disinformation campaign with no U.S. equivalent.

But President Trump would like to control the narrative. He has a second term to gain if he can deflect criticism from his administration’s blunders in addressing testing capacity, bed space and the dire necessity of ventilators and face masks.

Public quibbling about what to call the virus serves his convenient deflection.

Trump is stellar at messaging to his most fervent followers; issuing all sorts of dog whistles that they heel to, roll over and beg for more. His insistence on calling the virus Chinese fit the bill.

Increasing tension between the two countries — or within the U.S. body politic — serves no one well. Like it or not at this point, we are all in the same boat, medically and economically, and in a fight to save ourselves from COVID-19.

