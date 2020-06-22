Sanchez: Supreme Court ruling merely stalls Trump’s desire to end DACA

Roberts emphasized that the federal government needed to provide rational evidence that it had taken into consideration the impact of its decision on the human lives affected. Since the program began, that means nearly 800,000 immigrants, including their 200,000 U.S.-born citizen children and the many businesses that depend on their labor.

Sound reasoning and thoughtful consideration was expected by the court. As we have seen in this, and in so many other cases, that’s not what America gets under Trump.

Trump has shown both verbal compassion for the DACA recipients when it was politically convenient, and then reversed course at other points, even asserting the lie that “hardened criminals” were among the group.

On June 18 when the decision was announced, Trump used them for political gain. In a tweet, he decried the “horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court,” wondered if the justices just didn’t like him and then threw down the allegation that unless he’s re-elected, the Second Amendment could fall.

Yeah, all that. Trump’s knee-jerk reaction underscored the overwhelming evidence of his entrenched inward focus and his penchant to cast about, devoid of concern for those most impacted by the issue at hand.