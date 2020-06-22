Sanchez: Supreme Court ruling merely stalls Trump’s desire to end DACA

Just like that, with one ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court tapped into an ethical choice before Americans come November.
Voters can continue to support the irrational, flip-flopping tirades of the current president, or force a return to a sense of law and procedure, backed by rational thinking.
The example case involved temporary legal protections for some immigrants, a portion of the so-called Dreamers. Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), enacted by the Obama administration in 2012, people brought to the U.S. before the age of 16 and without the proper documents could gain a renewable, two-year reprieve from the threat of deportation if they met a long list of requirements.
In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration’s efforts to get rid of DACA.
The pen of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts indirectly addressed Donald Trump’s callous attitude toward these immigrants and legal processes in general. He just did it in the legal tones of the bench:
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “The wisdom of those decisions is none of our concern. Here we address only whether the Administration complied with the procedural requirements in the law that insist on ‘a reasoned explanation for its action.’”
Roberts emphasized that the federal government needed to provide rational evidence that it had taken into consideration the impact of its decision on the human lives affected. Since the program began, that means nearly 800,000 immigrants, including their 200,000 U.S.-born citizen children and the many businesses that depend on their labor.
Sound reasoning and thoughtful consideration was expected by the court. As we have seen in this, and in so many other cases, that’s not what America gets under Trump.
Trump has shown both verbal compassion for the DACA recipients when it was politically convenient, and then reversed course at other points, even asserting the lie that “hardened criminals” were among the group.
On June 18 when the decision was announced, Trump used them for political gain. In a tweet, he decried the “horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court,” wondered if the justices just didn’t like him and then threw down the allegation that unless he’s re-elected, the Second Amendment could fall.
Yeah, all that. Trump’s knee-jerk reaction underscored the overwhelming evidence of his entrenched inward focus and his penchant to cast about, devoid of concern for those most impacted by the issue at hand.
The people who qualify for DACA stepped forward to admit their undocumented status, agreeing to pay fees, submit biometric information, be photographed and processed. They met requirements of having graduated from a U.S. high school or of obtaining their GED. Many serve in the U.S. military,or have been honorably discharged. Nearly 30,000 work in health care, often as front-line workers treating those with COVID-19.
And yet, to Trump, they are political pawns, props to ensure that he remains in the White House.
The ruling merely stalls Trump’s desire to end DACA. The court did not argue that Trump didn’t have the authority as president to dismantle the program, only that he had gone about it the wrong way. Undaunted, Trump ordered Homeland Security late Friday to “restart the process” against DACA.
Ultimately, Congress needs to act. For decades, Congress has stalled on passing federal legislation that would permanently offer a pathway to citizenship. That fact forced Obama’s hand in the first place, hence the use of an executive order to create DACA.
How the U.S. treats immigrants has always been a gauge of our moral fabric, a test of whether we possess the convictions to support our rhetoric.
We so easily speak with nurturing reverence when it comes to immigrants, noting America as a land of opportunity and promise when it’s convenient. And then, almost in the same breath, some will lean into stereotypes and myths about the journeys of their own forefathers, ignoring historical fact and twisting current law. No wonder Trump uses that tactic.
The plight of DACA recipients — a moral test for voters — now hangs on whether Trump secures a second term. If he does, Dreamers lose. If he doesn’t, America wins.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn
