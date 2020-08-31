Sanchez: The America described by the RNC is not the America voters see

The version of the U.S. that the Republican party pressed on throughout its convention and will undoubtedly use as a playbook until November, won’t add up to thinking people.
It’s too simplistic, too carved out for the hardened MAGA crowd to draw in the suburban voters that Donald Trump hopes can be scared into voting for him.
Danger. Danger. Democrats in control of cities equals rioting and looting. And only President Trump, handed a second term, will keep you safe from all of those scary Black people in the streets, breaking curfew, setting fires and causing mayhem! It’s a desperate damsel in distress call-out. The GOP is banking Trump’s second term and their control of the U.S. Senate on fear as a motivator. The problem for Republicans is that people’s recent and ongoing lived experiences tells them otherwise.
The entire nation, especially law enforcement, is on high alert for the next police shooting. That much, the GOP gets right.
We’re all quivering at the thought of another viral video — God forbid from our own city — like the one that shows a Kenosha police officer grabbing Jacob Blake by the undershirt and firing point blank into the man’s back, seven times.
But we’re braced for it because in massive numbers and across all demographics, people have finally, belatedly and in many cases begrudgingly accepted that police kill Black people in instances where a white citizen would walk away unscathed.
Kenosha, even amidst the widely condemned fire-setting and other acts of vandalism, layered on evidence of the nation’s hardened disparities once again. The white teenager now charged with shooting three protesters, killing two, sauntered down the street past police like he didn’t have a care in the world, a rifle strapped nonchalantly across his body like a fishing pole.
Such sights are a visual reckoning. They are the 2020 version of when people in Northern cities saw the mutilated face of 14-year-old Emmett Till laid out in his coffin and could no longer deny the racism of the South.
Yet the GOP are still preaching a message that good Black people protested past civil rights grievances and it’s bad Black people that are still complaining.
Republicans spent a good deal of valuable podium time aghast at the thought of removing Confederate flags and monuments.
A recent Pew Research Center study suggests how off-point this is.
“A large majority of registered voters (71%) say that ‘it makes the U.S. stronger when we acknowledge the country’s historical flaws,’” Pew found.
Granted, more Democratic voters than Republican agreed with the statement.
But only about three in 10 voters, or 28%, agreed with a common GOP line of thinking, that “the U.S. may not have been perfect, but focusing on its historical flaws makes the country weaker.”
The Pew research suggests people’s understanding of complexity, their growing comfort levels with accepting that the horrible racism of America’s past is tied to the problems of today. And further, to acknowledge that doing so, will lead us to answers and a more peaceful nation going forward.
That’s not what the RNC is preaching.
What’s happening in the nation is unstoppable at this point.
The actions of professional athletes stepping off the soccer fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds of America in support of Black Lives Matter begs for deeper thinking. People simply can’t avoid seeing a far more complicated reality of America than what Trump portrays.
People found it easy to dismiss just Colin Kaepernick.
But now, fans would have to dismiss entire teams they’ve followed for decades.
The most recent turn is those same athletes, white, Black and brown together, are only agreeing to retake their positions, if management agrees to allowing arenas and stadiums to be used as safe and secure voting sites. You know their fans are watching.
This doesn’t mean that people are all-in on authorizing reparations. Or that they are even willing to address the possibility.
Not yet anyway. Nor are they all spending hours absorbing books on how to be an anti-racist.
But they aren’t burying their heads in denial anymore.
The RNC does not like this truth most of all: Americans in great numbers are philosophically moving forward, not backward. They’re not longing for an era of the past where society worked well for white people and caused hardship for others.
The Trump slogan to “Make America Great Again” sounds foolish, simpleton and completely illogical while increasing percentages of the nation’s people are so ready to acknowledge that the past wasn’t so great for everyone.
Time and truth are eclipsing Republican messaging.
But this is their script. And they’re welcome to follow it to defeat come November.
Readers can reach Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn
