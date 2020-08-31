Sanchez: The America described by the RNC is not the America voters see

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The version of the U.S. that the Republican party pressed on throughout its convention and will undoubtedly use as a playbook until November, won’t add up to thinking people.

It’s too simplistic, too carved out for the hardened MAGA crowd to draw in the suburban voters that Donald Trump hopes can be scared into voting for him.

Danger. Danger. Democrats in control of cities equals rioting and looting. And only President Trump, handed a second term, will keep you safe from all of those scary Black people in the streets, breaking curfew, setting fires and causing mayhem! It’s a desperate damsel in distress call-out. The GOP is banking Trump’s second term and their control of the U.S. Senate on fear as a motivator. The problem for Republicans is that people’s recent and ongoing lived experiences tells them otherwise.

The entire nation, especially law enforcement, is on high alert for the next police shooting. That much, the GOP gets right.

We’re all quivering at the thought of another viral video — God forbid from our own city — like the one that shows a Kenosha police officer grabbing Jacob Blake by the undershirt and firing point blank into the man’s back, seven times.