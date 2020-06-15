Sanchez: The earnest reeducation of white America is underway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Is the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing the beginning of a lasting tide or a mere moment in time?

Hordes of white people suddenly want to learn all they can about black America. They seek a way past the turbulent weeks since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Four men, the officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck as he asphyxiated and those who stood by as Floyd pleaded for his life, have been charged.

Now, white America is seeking absolution. Many, no doubt, wish to rid themselves of any sense of white guilt, of being viewed as complicit in the horrors of racism. Others desire the designation of being an ally to people of color, or better yet, to be an anti-racist.

If you don’t know what that means, don’t fret. There are a growing number of resources available. Handy “to-do” lists, books to read, guidelines to follow, search results for questions like “am I racist?” It’s like a national read-in of a CliffsNotes version of the last 400 years.

It’s all good, a starting place, albeit a very early beginning that took a long time to come.

Even Merriam-Webster is getting schooled. Keepers of the authoritative and tony reference admit that they need to expand the definition of racism.