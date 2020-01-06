Sanchez: The GI Bill: A lesson in civics, philanthropy and democracy -- from 1944 to 2020

Late on December 31, as Americans were preparing to forget about our grim politics for a few hours and ring in the New Year, Chief Justice John G. Roberts had something more cogent on his mind.

He released his Year-end Report on the Federal Judiciary. Fittingly for this time of constitutional crisis, he spoke to the need for all Americans to contemplate and understand the principles of our nation’s founding document.

“In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital,” he wrote.

I couldn’t agree more. America has dangerously strayed away from understanding the very democracy that sustains us, distancing from civic responsibilities crucial to keeping our nation strong.

My wish is for a U.S. population that is less concerned about zero-sum attacks on those they deem “the other,” and more acceptance of the truth that like it or not, how one segment of the republic fares, so we all go.

We need less tribalism, fewer screeds launched on social media and hyper ventilating about a conspiracy theory that doesn’t follow even simple logic.