Sanchez: The GI Bill: A lesson in civics, philanthropy and democracy -- from 1944 to 2020

Late on December 31, as Americans were preparing to forget about our grim politics for a few hours and ring in the New Year, Chief Justice John G. Roberts had something more cogent on his mind.
He released his Year-end Report on the Federal Judiciary. Fittingly for this time of constitutional crisis, he spoke to the need for all Americans to contemplate and understand the principles of our nation’s founding document.
“In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public’s need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital,” he wrote.
I couldn’t agree more. America has dangerously strayed away from understanding the very democracy that sustains us, distancing from civic responsibilities crucial to keeping our nation strong.
My wish is for a U.S. population that is less concerned about zero-sum attacks on those they deem “the other,” and more acceptance of the truth that like it or not, how one segment of the republic fares, so we all go.
We need less tribalism, fewer screeds launched on social media and hyper ventilating about a conspiracy theory that doesn’t follow even simple logic.
There was a time, in decades past, when the U.S. was willing to invest in its own people through actions that lifted all ships, more than even its creators imagined. The nation prospered.
Unfortunately, it took a second world war and the memories of what had occurred economically after the first one to get us there.
Congress passed the G.I. Bill, which is credited with creating the middle class.
Also known as the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, it was seismic legislation shifting millions of people into a class level that had been out of their reach previously by funding college educations and skilled apprenticeships, along with helping people to buy homes and businesses with low-interest loans.
It infused a sense of civic duty that resulted in large numbers of people being engaged in politics, in philanthropy, in what it meant to take part in a democratic society.
America’s suburban cities, where so many school districts have thrived, would not exist without it.
Another legacy was how it changed the norms of who was considered worthy of a college degree and the higher social status such education offered.
This “profound impact on social culture, tearing down assumptions of ethnic, religious and racial superiority that were, if possible, even more deeply embedded in the minds of academics than ordinary citizens,” is described in “When Dreams Came True: The GI Bill and the Making of Modern America” by Michael J. Bennett.
Today, with the aging of the baby boomers and our far greater levels of diversity, such a cooperative attitude needs to be re-established. The nation is only beginning to grapple with the fact that our middle class — a once vibrant demographic — is faltering.
The initial G.I. Bill was a sweeping example of a government-backed program, a mammoth infusion of dollars through bi-partisan support that would be difficult to fathom today.
Sad to say, if the G.I. Bill was introduced in 2020, many Republicans would probably call it welfare, or socialism.
But the very type of civic engagement that Roberts lauded in his report flourished as a direct result.
The G.I. Bill, admittedly, became a bit of a minor obsession for me several years ago. Its primary author was Harry W. Colmery, a Topeka lawyer, World War I Army veteran and American Legion leader. I chronicled unsuccessful efforts to gain Colmery a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honor he greatly deserves.
The obvious concern is what it would take to inspire a similar infusion of government resources upon large numbers within our population today.
The justification of the G.I. Bill was obvious and difficult to argue with: It was the nation paying back a debt to 15 million soldiers, sailors and marines.
But even a cursory look at the current state of American society invites comparisons to the cleavages between rich and poor of a century ago.
In that context, it’s not loony to suggest that finding ways to provide young Americans with free or very cheap higher education, as well as other conduits to STEM and trade careers, might achieve longitudinal benefits on a par with the G.I. Bill.
Roberts noted in his remarks; “Civic education, like all education, is a continuing enterprise and conversation.”
Let’s start this conversation.
