Sanchez: The one thing people can do to ensure that Black Lives Matter? Get Trump out of office.

A white man dials into a radio station, a local NPR affiliate.

He’s eager to answer the host’s query, one that’s being dissected across America: What’s different this time, with the death of yet another black man in what should have been a relatively minor encounter with police?

“It looked like a lynching,” the man said of the inhumanity displayed in the video footage of George Floyd gasping for his last breath, a Minneapolis policeman’s knee on his neck. “The cell phone invited me to a tree that I didn’t want to visit.”

Guess what, buddy, African Americans never wanted to visit that tree either. Don’t you dare look away now.

But America is eager to move on, to avert its gaze from what’s uncomfortable. The country’s tiring, as it always does, of protest, of people marching after Floyd’s death.

Businesses want to reopen, their profits zapped first through closure due to the coronavirus and then by the massive protests that swept the nation, shutting down streets and yes, burning some stores to the ground.