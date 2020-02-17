Sanchez: The resurrection of Mike Bloomberg: Savior for black and brown communities?

Bloomberg seemed to miss that crucial detail with his version, instead emphasizing the mortgage borrowers as unqualified, as if they caused the financial crisis. Banks, he said, “started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn’t as good as you would like.”

To his credit, Bloomberg has apologized for stop-and-frisk.

The peak of the practice came in 2011, while Bloomberg was mayor. That year, 685,000 people were stopped, according to New York Civil Liberties Union. Here’s the telling statistic: Nearly nine out of 10 stopped New Yorkers were innocent.

The Bloomberg reframing presses that he inherited stop-and-frisk. But it only ended when the pleading voices of those most affected prevailed in the courts.

Even worse, Bloomberg’s comments show him beholden to the underlying racist mindset upon which the unconstitutional practice is based.

He also rationalized the harsh treatment as necessary because so many black and Latino young men are murdered.