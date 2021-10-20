Sanchez: The US needs better immigration policy to address labor issues

There are times when the headlines couldn’t be more illustrative, more predictive for what’s ahead. If one sees them as a continuum.

“Biden Ends Workplace Immigration Raids, Reversing Trump Policy.”

“Americans Are Quitting Jobs At Record Rates.”

“Some People Are Optimistic About Social Security; But It’s Shrinking As The Number Of Retirees Grows.”

The crux of the first one is this: The Biden administration is seeking immigrant laborer whistle blowers, dangling the possibility of protection from deportation, in exchange for intel on their unscrupulous employers.

On the surface, this sounds good. But let’s scratch a bit deeper, which is where the relevance of the second and third headlines tie in.

The administration wants to go after companies that might be underpaying workers by hiring those who aren’t authorized to work in the U.S. and otherwise treating employees poorly with an eye on profits.

To start, expecting workers to out their employers is asking a lot. Remember, generally, we’re not talking about senior level Facebook employees who might appear with counsel alongside as they address Congress.