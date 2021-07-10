Sanchez: Time to admit what we know about the death penalty and who receives it

Missouri has long been extra committed to its death penalty. It fought for years to keep the protocols of its lethal injection drugs secret, which drugs were being used and where they were purchased.

And it’s fighting to execute Johnson.

The stand is curious in a state that is also so adamantly “pro-life.”

Here is a case where what’s being argued is whether or not Johnson, 60, should be spared the death penalty because he has fetal alcohol effect, which at least one doctor agreed to as a diagnosis. Another said Johnson probably has a congenital learning disability.

Missouri is a state that believes in the rights of the unborn when it suits its purposes.

There’s nothing noble about those conflicts. It’s merely politicians as shape shifters.

The Biden administration isn’t much better right now. On July 1, it decreed a moratorium on federal executions to study the issue more.

Study it? As if we don’t already know that the death penalty is not a deterrent to crime? As if we don’t already know it’s far more expensive to try such cases, as opposed to seeking a sentence of life in prison? There are examples of cases where people were executed, then later found to be innocent.