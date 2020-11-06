Sanchez: Trump held a mirror up to America. Don’t look away now

The cleanup after this election must be massive, detailed and reach into every disparate nook and cranny of America.

This would have been true no matter what the outcome. Extricating Trump from the White House won’t change a thing about what put him there in the first place.

Trump maneuvered within the electorate by plying what Americans fear. He spun tales about scary immigrants swarming the U.S.-Mexico border, stoked disdain and hostility toward the press, pitted those who merely want Black lives valued against law enforcement, stirred tensions with global competitors and allies and cunningly poured salt into real wounds, aggravating the truth that many Americans have a shaky foothold at best in the middle class.

None of it would have worked to build a base if people were informed on a range of issues, thinking clearly, felt more stable in their own lives and remained cognizant of facts.

And that was pre-pandemic and the economic implosion it brought for many families.

Yet in the 2020 campaign, he doubled down on his early themes because he instinctively understood that they resonate.

Trump did not create our fractures. He played into them.