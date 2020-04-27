Sanchez: US lawsuits against China point to greater divides ahead

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report for 2020 already offered a sobering assessment of the situation. The report was issued in mid-January, barely two months before the coronavirus began to claim U.S. lives and shutter markets.

It prophetically noted, “a potential decoupling of the world’s largest economies, the United States and China, is cause for further concern. The question for stakeholders — one that cannot be answered in the affirmative — is whether in the face of a prolonged global slowdown we are positioned in a way that will foster resiliency and prosperity.”

Economic, humanitarian and world health experts have long warily watched as China took dramatic steps in recent decades to grow its reach in the world. China is part of massive shifts in the balance of global powers, with some countries reasserting themselves and others finding it difficult to keep up with technological advancements and reap their economic rewards.

Of particular concern is China’s development of artificial intelligence, its investments across Africa and Asia and how its military is positioned.