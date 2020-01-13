Sanchez: We gain nothing by willfully misunderstanding Iranians

But we all need to remember that words have power. Misapplied, they can spread fear and support an atmosphere where questions are shut down and skepticism is denounced as unpatriotic.

Politicians who asked probing questions about the White House justification for the killing of Soleimani have been labeled sympathizers of terrorists.

Understanding the difference between a literal translation and how phrasing is actually used by native speakers is unfortunately the type of higher-level thinking that too many North Americans — monolingual as we tend to be — often skip.

Ethical translators emphasize the dilemma of finding an exact word in English to capture the emotion, the intent of the original speaker, admitting when nothing fits exactly.

Again, this is not to minimize the current danger of war in the Middle East. Rather, it’s a call to remain vigilant to facts, to intents, to truths.

These three words alone, when misunderstood, have proven powerful enough to sow confusion, to stir anxiety and to marshal support for political and military action.

We need to replace such misperception with nuance and understanding.

