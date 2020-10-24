Sanchez: When horrible things happen to other people's children

Organizations like Justice in Motion have committed to finding every parent and explaining their legal options, despite being stalled by the pandemic. Often, they only have an outdated phone number or misspelled name as a lead.

The families were the first victims of a pilot project that was later rolled out as “zero tolerance” for migrants who arrived at the U.S.- Mexico border, a humanitarian crisis epic in its proportions.

The rationale for zero tolerance was that if government policy was cruel enough, if people faced losing their children, they might stop coming. It didn’t work because it sought to delegitimize the dire circumstances they were facing at home.

The public’s ire and lawsuits finally prevailed. But only after viewing videos of parentless children crying behind chain link fencing and mounting proof that infants were taken from their still breastfeeding mothers.

Only then, in June of 2018, did the administration cease the madness.

Now, government reports are uncovering how it happened.

The on-going work of the Department of Justice’s Inspector General is detailing who tried to push back, who found excuses and who protected self-interests at the expense of the children.