Sanchez: Yes, in many states, people can still be fired for being gay

Religious conservatives are clearly confused and agitated.

After all, they gave it their best effort, endlessly admonishing about “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.” They were insistent that love is only love when it occurs between a man and a woman.

But despite decades of political campaigns, pulpit pounding and other fervent attempts to portray gays and lesbians as less deserving of God’s love, less deserving of societal recognition and certainly unfit for marriage, those battles have largely been lost. Thank God.

Now, they’re circling back to old tropes, dismissing science yet again and doubling down on a new target — transgender people — in a new attempt to torpedo the Equality Act.

What is the Equality Act?

A mishmash of state laws currently governs LGBTQ protections. The result is that in about half of the states, LGBTQ people can lose employment, or be denied an apartment, or the right to be in a public space, due to their sexual identity or gender orientation. But they’d need a state-by-state guidebook to know where they have rights, what sort and where they don’t.