Sandefer: An open letter to Sen. John Barrasso

Dear Sen. John Barrasso,

I write to you as a concerned constituent. I was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. I have made Wyoming my home and I make a living by representing Wyoming’s people in courts of law.

While I do not normally enter into political discussions, I feel compelled in light of what I’ve witnessed in the Senate impeachment trial thus far. The sense of historical significance is palpable. The Senate of The United States of America is conducting the Impeachment Trial of Donald John Trump. There are times in our country’s history where good people must stand up and put country and conscience above party.

On Wednesday you told reporters, “We’ve just come out listening to, what, six hours of testimony, and I didn’t hear anything new.” However, just the day before you took a series of votes to exclude new evidence that you now complain you are not hearing and seeing. There were at least seven votes on Tuesday to allow the Senate to gather and consider new relevant evidence — much or all of it the public and your constituents know exists. You voted to exclude this relevant evidence along party lines with each of your votes.