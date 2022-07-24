Saulsbury: Experience is essential for the assessor’s job

More than ever, the Natrona County assessor’s office needs experience and expertise. I have that experience and expertise.

I was unanimously appointed interim assessor by the Natrona County Commissioners in May 2018 following the retirement and passing of the former assessor. Prior to this post, I served as the deputy assessor for four years. I started in the office in 2006 and held nearly every job that is available within the office. I studied and learned under two assessors, gaining a deep understanding of operations, policies and procedures. I gained a pertinent historical knowledge of property assessment in Natrona County and learned how to fairly and accurately apply statistical analysis for property tax assessments. I have always followed state statutes and Department of Revenue rules.

Over the past four years, citizens of this county have seen their property taxes skyrocket, faced roadblocks when appealing high values, and have been met with hostile treatment under the current administration. This office needs someone who knows the job. The assessor’s office requires a unique set of skills and knowledge that come from years of experience and learning within the office. The assessor must have a deep understanding of statutory policy, property value, property taxes, historical precedent and state-mandated statistical requirements. These are complex issues and areas that require years and years of experience.

It’s time to set the record straight. Matt Keating, the career politician that took over the office four years ago, has left it a disaster with no accountability. Property taxes have increased exponentially over the past term, and citizens face hostility and potential retaliation when appealing their values. The historical knowledge that once filled the office was all but eliminated by him. Today, Matt Keating is running again on the same notion that the former office was broken.

My other opponents are also running under narratives such as a 3% tax cap and taking 10-year averages of values to fix the problem. What my opponents are not saying with these narratives is that the assessor, regardless of who it is, cannot enact these changes. These types of tax caps or changes to valuation must be legislated. They are not, and have never been, changes that a sitting assessor can enact. An assessor can work with Legislatures to help promote such changes, but the ultimate authority lies with the Legislature. In 2021, HB0099 submitted tax caps at 3%, 5%, and 20% levels. These did not make it out of committee at the Wyoming Legislative session.

As assessor, I will fight for legislative changes at the local and state level. I will work hand-in-hand with our representatives to help them understand the process of property tax valuations and how they, as legislatures, can help enact positive change. This state needs legislative action to reduce the property tax burden our citizens are facing. I am ready and willing to fight for that change. I, however, will not lie to voters of this county and mislead them into thinking that a sitting assessor can make the changes my opponents are claiming.

As assessor, I will put in the work that needs to be done to correct any errors and issues to property taxes. I will build an educated staff who will be able to work with the public in helping them fully understand their property taxes as well as how they can appeal those values if they deem them unfair. My door will be open. My office will be fair. And my office will bring back the institutional knowledge and experience that this type of position requires.

Natrona County, do we need another four years of inexperience and inconsistencies? Let’s restore the experience and expertise that this office needs. It’s time for a change. I can and I will work for the taxpayers of this county. Vote for me, Tammy Saulsbury, on Aug. 16.