Schendler and White: All-electric is the way to go

The best, and maybe only, way to decarbonize buildings, beyond making them so efficient that they hardly need space heat (which we should do anyway), is to replace Neanderthal heating methods with electric systems powered by renewables.

While it’s true that the grid isn’t entirely green yet, that transition is well underway, aided by trends that will displace existing coal even if demand grows. Nevada is an example: voters there amended its constitution this November to require half the state’s power to be renewable by 2030.

Electrifying buildings will be a slow process; we need to start now, because it will take decades. But while there’s urgency, leadership is limited. To fully decarbonize the building sector, according to the Rocky Mountain Institute, states need “explicit electrification requirements and concrete phase-out strategies for gas in buildings” at a minimum.

There are pockets of progress. San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors recently voted unanimously to ban natural gas in new buildings, and other cities in California are implementing similar plans. Seattle passed a law to help homeowners transition from oil, a particularly dirty form of heating, to electricity. But California has always been an environmental unicorn, and Seattle’s law is unique. Both states are also relatively wealthy.