Schmidt and Serelson: We all play a role in preventing child deaths

When a child’s life is lost, it is a tragedy beyond comprehension. Even one child death is too many, but everyone can play a role in preventing these tragedies from occurring. We must all come together to support families and keep our youngest children from dying.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, families have been under more stress than ever before. Unemployment, food insecurity, instability in housing, and lack of child care has pushed families to the brink. The Department of Family Services (DFS) has offices in every county to assist families with various benefits during these times, but more needs to be done. So, what can you do?

The Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund (WCTF) and DFS asks everyone to get involved! If you know of a family with children, especially young children, reach out to them. Call, text or check in with them to ask what you can help with and to offer your support . Offer to take a meal to a family. Tell them you’re there for them. Offer to help with school work or laundry. Or, just be there to listen. Reconnect with those you have lost connections with and reach out to make new connections.