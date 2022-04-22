Schmidt: ERAP is a lifeline but not a long-term housing solution

Housing in Wyoming is a difficult, emotional, and complex topic. The lack of housing, affordable or otherwise, impacts every sector of our communities, especially those that spend a higher proportion of their income on housing. Recent editorials commenting on the State's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) highlight the complicated relationship between renters, tenants and the government's role in supporting both. As the Director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, I appreciate the conversation around important topics like housing as it serves to make meaningful change and create a deeper understanding of the problem.

The State of Wyoming was awarded $200 million in 2021 to provide rental assistance to tenants who meet financial eligibility and who had experienced financial hardship directly related to COVID-19. The funding allocation was not based on any federal analysis of Wyoming's needs but was merely the minimum amount issued to states with the lowest populations. There has been much discussion about the return of the majority of those funds or the lack of spending thereof, but at its most basic, renters were, and are, financially struggling for reasons other than COVID-19. In addition, Wyoming is sixth in the nation for homeownership (almost 72%) which means we have fewer renters than most other states.

The second set of funds received by Wyoming is much more flexible because the reason for financial hardship and eligibility for the program no longer has to be tied directly to COVID-19, thus freeing up funds for the Wyomingites struggling for reasons other than the pandemic. Since switching to the second set of funds, the program has seen a substantial spike in applications and payments. There was a 62% increase in applications from October to December, and that number continued to climb through March. In fact, of the $30 million distributed to landlords, tenants, and utility companies in less than a year, the program distributed over $4.7 million in March alone. Because of that exponential growth in applications and funding distribution, the program is experiencing the growing pains mentioned in the editorials.

Since its implementation less than a year ago, the ERAP has taken great care to balance the needs of tenants and landlords while protecting against fraud and abuse. Learning from the rampant fraud that swept through the Unemployment Insurance pandemic program, ERAP built in system protections to identify potential abuse. Some of those checks can create additional steps and increase the time to payment, but as stewards of the public dollar, we have a responsibility to ensure only those who legitimately qualify for the funds receive it.

It is also a priority for the program to seek comments and feedback. ERAP was a brand new program for Wyoming with no existing infrastructure. Unlike other benefit programs that the Department of Family Services has managed for decades, this one required new policies, a new IT system, a new eligibility process and a new payment process, among other complicating factors.

Through feedback, such as what was offered by the landlords, program improvements will continue. So far, we have created a direct line of communication for landlords and are providing them with more detailed information on the application status of their tenants so they can help problem-solve. Additionally, the call center contractor has added more caseworkers to support all applicants. We also receive regular comments and suggestions from the many community based organizations that provide extra support to applicants and landlords, and we make many adjustments accordingly. We welcome ideas and suggestions because we know every dollar, and rental payment counts.

We understand the frustration with the application process, but since the town hall meeting last month where we invited landlords to share their concerns with us, the call time has decreased, and the average application and payment turnaround time decreased to below 30 days, which is the standard turnaround in other benefit programs.

Housing will continue to be a big issue confronting Wyoming; however, this program is temporary and was never intended to provide long-term assistance. It's clear that Wyoming needs to develop long-term solutions, but in the meantime, we are committed to improving the ERAP application process and promoting training and employment opportunities to help families improve their finances. Visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap for program details.

Korin Schmidt is the director of Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0