Schmidt: Pharmacists are a lifeline to patients in Wyoming. Will Congress take that away?

Wyoming is a state of great natural beauty, where one can experience the American west as it was meant to be. But this rugged existence — with fewer than six people per square mile — comes with challenges. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in our state struggled to access the health care they needed. Today, one in three people in Wyoming live in an area where there is a shortage of health care providers.

For many, including those living with chronic or complex conditions, the pandemic has exacerbated these gaps in care. As a result of COVID-19, Wyoming patients have faced restrictions on statewide gatherings, hospital capacity challenges, and delayed or canceled non-emergency care. In the face of those challenges, many in Wyoming have continued to turn to their pharmacists as a trusted and accessible source of care to help them manage their health and protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

But the ability of Wyoming pharmacists to continue to act as a reliable lifeline to these communities may be in jeopardy. The issue we face is twofold. First, while pills to fight COVID-19 are technically becoming available to patients, those who need them cannot get them directly from their pharmacists. We lack any federal system to link COVID-19 testing to real-time treatments. That reality is already hindering the distribution of the antiviral drugs for COVID-19 that patients desperately need. Second, pharmacists are currently providing much-needed services under emergency federal authority. When the current public health emergency ends, patients are at risk of losing access to critical pharmacist care, despite the fact that the effects of COVID-19 will linger on in our communities for years.

Over the past two years, I have heard from many patients visiting my community pharmacy in Cheyenne that they simply have no other place to get care. I am proud of the way that the pharmacy community have helped bridge the gap with education, providing timely testing services, and administering thousands of vaccines to protect our neighbors from the virus. This has been particularly true for vulnerable Wyoming communities such as our seniors, children, and those living with chronic conditions who have relied on pharmacists to stay healthy during the pandemic. First, communities looked to pharmacists when the government approved COVID-19 tests. Again, Americans turned to their pharmacy when vaccines came to market. In the pharmacy that I own and operate in Cheyenne alone, we have administered several thousands of vaccines making us one of the largest vaccinators in Wyoming.

But today, federal barriers to access undermine the importance of pharmacists in meeting patients where they are and bridging our overburdened health care system, particularly during the pandemic. What pharmacists can do for patients in Wyoming and across the country is limited by a patchwork of state laws and regulations, temporary federal authorities, and, in some cases, provisional federal funding.

By addressing restrictions to pharmacist care, Congress has an opportunity to solve deep-rooted inequities that persist in rural America and ensure patients are protected from the public health threats of today and tomorrow. Congress needs to act quickly to ensure pharmacists are adequately reimbursed for critical care and services and ensure patients can continue to receive treatment from pharmacists for pandemic-related health conditions.

Wyoming’s federal policymakers have championed initiatives to protect rural communities before — and should do so once more. Patients have a close relationship with the pharmacy community where they live, and pharmacists work every day to serve patients, especially in times of need such as the COVID-19 pandemic. I urge our Members of Congress to pursue policies that address current-law limitations and ensure patients can continue to access COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and treatments delivered by pharmacists. We simply cannot end the COVID-19 pandemic — or any future public health threat to our nation — until patients have equitable and reliable access to pharmacy care and services, and pharmacies are reimbursed fairly and not below their costs.

Scot Schmidt is a practicing pharmacist since 2016 and owns and operates a pharmacy in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

